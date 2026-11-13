undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reduced Nitrogen Fertilizer Maintains Wheat Yields While Improving Efficiency
11 days ago
A two-year field study found that reducing nitrogen fertilizer applications and postponing topdressing can maintain wheat yields while improving nitrogen use efficiency, offering a potential strategy for wheat growers seeking to reduce fertilizer inputs without sacrificing productivity. Researchers evaluated seven nitrogen management treatments during the 2022 and 2023 growing seasons,...