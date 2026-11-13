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Obituary: Catherine Kingsley Allen
By Lawrence Community,11 days ago
Catherine Kingsley Allen was born September 19, 1921, in Brooklyn, New York,to Florence Kingsley and Joseph Stacy Phelon Jr. Catherine graduated from St. Mary’s Hall, and Episcopal boarding school for young women, in 1939. With her parents, and younger brother J. Stacy III, they lived in New York City, and spent summers in Lakewood, New Jersey, enjoying the beach, bonfires, fresh lobster, and the family friends. Catherine married the love of her life (but not love at first sight!), Winfred Gordon Allen, on May 8, 1942, on the eve of his service in World War II. Catherine herself served as Air Raid Warden. She and Win were married for 57 years until his death in 1999.