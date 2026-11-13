undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Is your home ready for winter? 5 foundation and basement warning signs to notice now
By KDSM,10 days ago
As colder temperatures settle across Central Iowa, homeowners are preparing their properties for another season of freezing temperatures, snow, and ice. While winter maintenance often includes servicing heating systems, cleaning gutters, and sealing drafts, don’t ignore the foundation and basement, as they deserve just as much attention. Iowa's changing...