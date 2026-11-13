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Fernandina Beach's Salt Life Food Shack Reopens Friday, Plans Tribute to Firefighters
By Leslie Fairfax,11 days ago
Salt Life Food Shack in Fernandina Beach is reopening its doors Friday at 4 p.m., nearly two weeks after an early-morning electrical fire tore through the restaurant's rooftop and sent four employees fleeing to safety. The restaurant, located at 17 N. Fletcher Ave., plans to mark the occasion with a community appreciation day honoring the firefighters who kept the blaze from spreading.