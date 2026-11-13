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Flag football: Canyon’s Maribel Winkler named Player of the Year in all-league selections
By Ryan Romero,11 days ago
Following a historic end to the high school flag football season in which the Valencia Vikings won the Santa Clarita Valley’s first-ever flag football California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section championship, the Foothill League released its all-league selections with Canyon’s Maribel Winkler highlighting the honors. Player of the Year:...