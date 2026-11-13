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Friday Night Happy Hour: Division showdown edition
By Ryan Parish,11 days ago
The Steelers take on the Bengals this week for the AFC North lead. What are your thoughts, feelings, and predictions heading into this game and coming off the bye week?. Ja’Marr Chase acknowledged the Bengals and Steelers are rivals, but then said they weren’t anywhere as close as rivals as the Bengals and the Chiefs. Sure it’s petty, but who doesn’t like a little smack talk with a division rival before a big game. What one liners do you have for the Bengals? Who, besides the Ravens, do you think are the Steelers top rivals presently?