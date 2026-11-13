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Breaking Down Dallas Renegades' Updated Active Roster Entering 2027 UFL Draft
11 days ago
The Dallas Renegades are less than a week away from the 2027 UFL Draft and have finalized their roster before adding new talent. Under UFL guidelines, each team had to reduce its roster to 35 players, but it also retains the rights to players who went to the NFL or are on current NFL teams. Any UFL Showcase signings also don't count against their active roster.