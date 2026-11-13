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WNEM Evening Extra: Friday, Nov. 13
By WNEM Digital,11 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Following the breaking news that the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Plus, hunters are picking up supplies ahead of opening day and police are searching for a suspect they believe is tied to a homicide that happened at a Genesee County McDonald’s Thursday morning.
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