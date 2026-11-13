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Dubuque apartment fire displaces six
By cbransto,11 days ago
In Iowa news, Six people were displaced following an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The Dubuque Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment building on Iowa Street where they noted smoke from a second story window and located a fire in the kitchen of an apartment. Firefighters assisted with the evacuation of two adults, one child, and three pets from an adjacent apartment. Those residents were able to return to their apartment following fire suppression operations. The fire was contained to the kitchen area, with no significant extension to other portions of the building. Six residents of the affected apartment were displaced, and the American Red Cross is providing assistance. All other residents were able to return to their apartments. No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $30,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.