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Tanker strikes Mississippi Riverboat cruise ship in New Orleans
11 days ago
Emergency responders rushed to the Port of New Orleans after a tanker collided with a river cruise with more than 130 people onboard Friday afternoon, according to Port of New Orleans officials. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker crashed into the American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. while the ship was docked on the Mississippi River, according to port officials. The cause of the collision and the number of people injured are still under investigation. The massive tanker rammed into the docked cruise ship, tipping the ship on its side and partially submerging it underwater, video from CNN affiliate WDSU shows. American Cruise Line has river cruises that span the entirety of the Mississippi River.