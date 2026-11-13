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Tennessee State University athletic director will not return from leave. Here’s what we know
By Caleb Wethington,11 days ago
Dr. Mikki Allen will not return as Tennessee State University’s athletic director, the university announced. Allen was placed on administrative leave in July after head coaches raised concerns about athletics department leadership. Jennifer Bell will continue serving as interim athletic director, TSU said. For Context. Catch Up. NASHVILLE, Tenn....