undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Texas Wesleyan football is coming home with a new game plan in tow for the school’s growth
By Dang Le,11 days ago
The soundtrack of Texas Wesleyan University football practice has a steady rhythm. Jackhammers run. Clack. Clack. Clack. Cranes move. Brr. Brr. Brr. The sounds of construction compete with the chirp, chirp, chirp of whistles as the $16.5 million Karen Cramer Stadium takes shape on the west side of campus, the most visible sign of Texas Wesleyan’s growing ambitions.