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Moving Up Our Own Expiration Date
By Jonathan Stettin,8 days ago
Another one bit the dust this week, and most horse racing leadership shrugged. Effective November 12, 1/ST TV no longer offers morning workout videos. For a decade they filmed more than 15,000 works a year from Del Mar, Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Saratoga and the South Florida training centers, Palm Beach Downs, Payson Park, and Palm Meadows. Their explanation was one sentence: they tried to share the cost across the industry and couldn’t find a path forward. The historical library stays up through the end of this month. After that, who knows.