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LUME Nail Studio Concept Moving into Naperville Plaza
By Evan Gallagher,11 days ago
Appointments for a quick nail touch-up will soon be available in the suburb. The newest nail salon coming to Naperville is LUME, opening at 3027 English Rows #103 on the south end of the city. This is in a residential area of Naperville, close to Tamarack Golf Club. Construction is happening at the space, and owner Madina Shumbolova has not announced an opening date.