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Trü Frü expands its Salt Lake City footprint with new $60 million manufacturing space
By Tru Fru,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Trü Frü, beloved for its real fruit and chocolate snacks and part of Mars, Incorporated, announces the opening of its new manufacturing space in Salt Lake City, Utah, the home of Trü Frü’s corporate headquarters. The $60 million investment by Mars marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing expansion, signaling a commitment to delivering nutrition-forward snacks to consumers nationwide as well as supporting American manufacturing.
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