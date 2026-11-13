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Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to Open First Lowell Location in Early 2027
By Cat Broughton,11 days ago
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is getting ready to bring its famous fried chicken to Lowell, with a new location expected to open early next year. The Louisiana-born fast-food chain is currently under construction at 190 Plain Street, where a 2,112-square-foot restaurant is taking shape on the site of a former Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) lodge and parking lot. The building is part of a larger commercial redevelopment that will also bring a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a third, yet-to-be-identified restaurant to the property.
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