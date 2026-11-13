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Trade Capital UK Applies to Surrender FCA Licence Following Business Wind-Down
By Abdelaziz Fathi,10 days ago
Trade.com’s UK brokerage entity, Trade Capital UK (TCUK) Ltd, is seeking to cancel its Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorisation after discontinuing regulated investment services, with the return of any remaining client money forming part of its withdrawal from the British market. The firm, registered under FCA reference number 738538,...