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Israel Uncovers $5 Million Crypto Laundering Scheme Run Through WhatsApp
By Abdelaziz Fathi,11 days ago
Israeli police arrested five people on November 10 in an investigation into approximately 16 million shekels ($5 million) in cryptocurrency transactions allegedly conducted through a WhatsApp group without the required financial services license or tax reporting.Investigators from the National Unit for Combating Economic Crime within Lahav 433 suspect the individuals operated an informal crypto exchange network and transferred trading proceeds into legitimate bank accounts using loan agreements intended to conceal their origin.