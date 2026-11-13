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Athens High School’s Willie Moore named Alabama High School Principal of the Year
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff,11 days ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School Principal Willie Moore has been named the 2026-2027 Alabama High School Principal of the Year. Faculty, students and staff celebrated Moore with a surprise announcement at the school. “I’m blown away. I’m excited. I’m just very shocked, surprised, but I’m honored,” Moore said....
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