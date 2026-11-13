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Secret Keepers Service Dogs providing support for first responders
By Judd Davis,11 days ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Service dogs can make a huge difference in a person’s life. They can provide stress relief, improve confidence, and allow people to be more independent. A couple in Hope Hull noticed there was one group that needs more help: first responders. So, Madison Driscoll and her husband Steve did something about it. Steve was a firefighter and search and rescue officer for decades.
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