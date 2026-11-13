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FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop On Planes, Could Affect AEW Full Gear
By Jeremy Thomas,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights that could affect AEW Full Gear. As ABC News reports, the FAA issued the notice that kept all flights across the country on the ground on Friday. The notice was due to communication issue affecting air traffic control, with the federal agency noting that the order was “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”