undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vikings Weekly: Return of Kirk Cousins, Border Battle vs. Packers, Adrian Peterson Ring of Honor Induction
10 days ago
Vikings Entertainment Network's Tatum Everett is joined by Vikings Legend Adam Thielen to preview the the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins via trade and what he brings to the offense, and the three keys to victory over the Packers. Plus, watch moments from Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson's Ring of Honor induction ceremony, Pete Bercich breaks down film of the Packers' offense and more.