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Saints' Martin Emerson: Iffy to face Carolina
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Emerson (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ross Jackson of WWL-TV reports. Emerson's practice reps were limited during Week 10 prep due to a shin injury. He was able to play through the injury in Week 9 against the Browns, and he finished that contest with two solo tackles in a 23-22 overtime win for the Saints. Second-year pro Quincy Riley would likely be the next man up at outside cornerback opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry if Emerson is unable to play Sunday.