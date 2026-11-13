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Packers' Xavier McKinney: Nursing foot injury, iffy to play Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
McKinney (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. McKinney was added to Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a foot injury. His late addition to the practice report isn't a good sign, and McKinney is now in jeopardy to miss his first game due to injury since the 2022 campaign as a member of the Giants. Kitan Oladapo and Kamal Hadden would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Evan Williams if McKinney is unable to play Sunday.