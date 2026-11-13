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Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg shifts to ‘alpha dog' role without Steph Curry
By Dalton Johnson,11 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is about to change for Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft already has risen the ranks of not just a stacked rookie class but is mentioned among the league's best players. Lendeborg’s play has changed the outlook on the Warriors’ present and future. He has climbed to the top of opposing scouting reports right behind superstar teammate Steph Curry.