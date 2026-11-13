undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chargers' Tre' Harris: Full practice participant
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Harris (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After being limited the day before, Harris erased any doubt about his availability for Monday's game at Baltimore. He saw a team-high seven targets on a 79 percent route share last week, catching three passes for a mere six yards in the 44-22 loss to Houston. Harris' volume projection for Week 10 partially depends on Ladd McConkey (back), who didn't play any snaps last week and didn't practice Thursday or Friday.