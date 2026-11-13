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Cedarhurst dedicates restored Mets-Yankees horse honoring former Mayor Parise
By Melissa Berman,8 days ago
In a village where baseball loyalties may be divided, the Mets and Yankees have finally found some common ground — a horse. Cedarhurst officials and residents gathered at Andrew J. Parise Park in Cedarhurst last Sunday to dedicate the Hybrid Horse, a restored fiberglass sculpture celebrating New York’s two Major League Baseball teams, and to honor the legacy of the village’s late mayor, Andrew J. Parise.