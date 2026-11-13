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ICELAND HIGHLANDS DIRT BIKE TOUR REVIEW
10 days ago
Iceland Highlands Dirt Bike Tour: Four Days of Volcanoes, Glaciers and River Crossings. The weather was supposed to have let up for our final day in the Iceland Highlands. The forecast even gave us hope of sunshine. But it wasn’t to be. The gray drizzly morning only grew colder as we sped down the undulating highway, finally making a right turn onto a double-track trail. A blanket of fog concealed the horizon ahead, but the sharp drop in temperature as we headed up the trail made it clear that we were nearing the glacier.