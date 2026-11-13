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Randomness in WordPress This Week – WP Plugins A to Z Unplugged #25
10 days ago
This week’s episode leans into the idea of randomness on several levels. Miriam Schwab (Elementor) makes the case that WordPress was effectively born ready for the agentic web: because the code, documentation, forums, and roughly 70,000 plugins have been public for two decades, models already know the patterns and can build plugins with surprising competence. Closed platforms simply don’t have that training corpus. At the same time, real people are using AI to leave per-contact email platforms — Katie Keith migrated a $4,000 Mailchimp account to FluentCRM with Claude’s help, and Pavel Ciorici is considering the same move off a €1,400 MailerLite plan after being upsold instead of discounted.