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War for the Colorado: Part 4
By Bob Hembree, Lake Powell Chronicle,11 days ago
While federal court dockets in Las Vegas fill with motions and constitutional arguments, the river itself delivered an unexpected twist along Lake Powell's red-rock cliffs. After an unseasonal autumn storm sequence swept the Upper Colorado River watershed in late October, inflows into Glen Canyon spiked past 50,000 cubic feet per second—more than five times the historic late-fall average. By Nov. 11, water had visibly crept back up sandstone canyon walls, lifting Lake Powell roughly 23 feet from its mid-September record low of 3,516.62 feet to 3,539.48 feet.
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