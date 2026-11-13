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Big Changes Coming for Antelope Point Marina
By Shelby Statham,11 days ago
From Highway 98, it looks like just another turn off into the desert. Once you get past the entry gate, you get a feel for why many Powell boaters describe Antelope Point Marina as luxury on the lake; the floating resort is like a village bobbing amongst the gorgeous red rock landscape, with a one acre concrete island floating in the middle, complete with a bar and restaurant, surrounded by houseboats and yachts waiting to explore the various side canyons of Lake Powell. Antelope Point Marina sits on nearly 600 acres of Navajo Nation land on the southern shores of the lake, just outside of the small town of Page, Arizona. The marina opened in 2002, and is operated by Antelope Point Holdings LLC, after they were awarded the concessioner contract by the National Park Service. During the summer season, the marina employs around 400 people and operates a fleet of rental houseboats and PWCs, a valet launch, an RV park, gift shops, boat tours, and the restaurant. Operations at Antelope Point Marina are governed by federal agreements with the National Park Service as well as tribal agreements with the Navajo Nation, and in recent years, these relationships have been tested by challenges brought on by declining water levels.