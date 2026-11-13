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Above the Horizon: A Balloon Pilot’s Perspective
By Shelby Statham,11 days ago
Eight years ago, Nicole Shane fell in love with ballooning. She had been an elementary school teacher for thirty years and became fascinated with the culture around ballooning after attending her first hot air balloon festival. As she enjoyed the festival that day from her blanket, a woman pulled up in a pickup truck with a trailer in tow, unloading her crew in front of where Nicole sat, and they began unpacking and preparing their hot air balloon for launch. Nicole was mesmerized watching the crew work. “Are you single?” The woman with the pickup truck asked. Taken aback by the question, Nicole hesitantly responded, ‘yes’. The woman then led Nicole over to where the balloons were and introduced her to a man named Mike, who also happened to be single. “You’re single, he’s single –you two should talk.” The woman acting as a yenta (matchmaker) said, then promptly walked away. The rest, as they say, is history. This was Nicole’s entry into a new way of life, in this new and exciting world of ballooning, and she became a sort of ‘groupie’ for the crew. “They gave me a ride the next morning and then this man (Mike) just happened to be everything I needed in my life.”