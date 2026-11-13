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Southgate Man, 62, Convicted in Neighbor Shooting, Dog Stabbing and SWAT Standoff
By Marcus Taylor,10 days ago
A Wayne County jury found 62-year-old Herbert Joyce guilty as charged in a case that began with a dispute over loud music and ended with a neighbor shot, a dog stabbed, and a SWAT team surrounding his Southgate home. The conviction came more than two years after the September 2024 incident that put the quiet residential block on the 12900 block of Kerr Street in the middle of a standoff.
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