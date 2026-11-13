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Several passengers remain unaware of flight status at LVIA after FAA lifts four-hour grounding of planes nationwide
By Morgan Suppes,11 days ago
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its four-hour grounding of planes nationwide, but travelers like Sam and Penny Mancuso are still stranded at Lehigh Valley International Airport. “We're not sure what we need to do, whether we should maybe just get a hotel and reschedule for...