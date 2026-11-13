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5 Best Used AWD SUVs for Snowy Duty Stations, From Subaru to Toyota
By Joe Santos,11 days ago
When you're stationed at a place that sees heavy snow and icy roads, having the right vehicle can make a big difference in your daily commute. An all-wheel-drive vehicle can provide added traction on snowy roads, while other factors like higher ground clearance, winter-tire compatibility, and strong reliability can make winter driving less stressful.