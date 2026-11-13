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Citing ‘Reasons of Safety,’ FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop
By Terry CastlemanHannah Fry, Los Angeles Times,11 days ago
(TNS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary ground stoppage on all flights in the United States. “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA advisory read, “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”. The stoppage was announced Friday...