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Northville Man Admits to $5.5M COVID Fraud Scheme, Faces 30 Years at Sentencing
By Marcus Taylor,10 days ago
A 49-year-old Northville man has pleaded guilty to orchestrating two related conspiracies to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and federal tax credits, admitting his role in schemes that prosecutors say produced millions of dollars in false claims. James Davis entered his plea in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims.
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