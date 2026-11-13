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Jasper's New $100M Career Academy Opens, Can Serve Up to 2,100 Students
By Meredith Yazzie,11 days ago
A new $100 million career and technical education campus has opened in Jasper, giving high schoolers from two school systems hands-on training in everything from diesel mechanics to cybersecurity. The Heman Drummond Center of Innovation can serve up to 2,100 students from the Walker County School System and the Jasper City School System, offering programs that range from welding and precision machining to health sciences and cosmetology.