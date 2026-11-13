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Cross Country Concludes Postseason at 2026 Northeast Regional
9 days ago
Junior Nathaniel Fisher paced the Canisius cross country team in the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional at Bethpage State Park in Bethpage, N.Y. on Friday. The men's 10k featured Fisher, who paced the Griffs with his 83rd-place finish, with a time of 32:27.6. Fellow juniors Ryan Giglia (33:21.6/154th) and Joseph Capuzzo (33:47.9/174th) marked the top three finishers for the Blue and Gold.