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FIU psychiatrist Eugenio M. Rothe shares decades of research on the mental health impacts of immigration
By Candela Maceda,10 days ago
30% of the students at FIU are the first members of their families to obtain a college degree according to Dr. Eugenio M. Rothe, an international award-winning expert, FIU professor and assistant clerkship director for the medical student psychiatry clerkship. Rothe presented his 40 years of experience and research on...