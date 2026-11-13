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State investigation rules fatal officer-involved shooting on Central Coast was justified
By KCLU,11 days ago
A state Department of Justice investigation says a fatal officer-involves shooting on the Central Coast was justified. It happened in May of 2024, in Grover Beach. Officers received a 911 call about someone threatening people with a pistol. They couldn’t locate the man, but a few minutes later they received a report about someone throwing rocks at passing cars.
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