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Manatee County Utilities says full service is restored; boil water notice expected to last 24 to 48 hours
By Natalia Kaminski,11 days ago
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A planned water main tie-in in Manatee County ran into unexpected problems, extending a scheduled water shut-off in Cortez and on Anna Maria Island longer than planned. Manatee County Utilities said full water service was restored to all impacted areas as of 1:30 p.m. Friday.
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