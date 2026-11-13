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Lafourche to rename Delta Farm Boat Launch in memory of Larry Dominique
11 days ago
The Lafourche Parish Government will host a special dedication ceremony at the former Delta Farm Boat Launch, officially renaming it in memory of a beloved community member. The new and improved boat launch is in memory of Mr. Larry Dominique, who owned a boat engine repair shop and used this launch regularly. Mr. Dominique tragically lost his life in May 2025 during a boat accident near this launch.
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