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Uber Confirms Driver's License Data Exposed By AI Vendor Leak
11 days ago
Uber Technologies is notifying drivers that their personal information-including driver's license data-was accessed during an October security breach involving one of the ride-hailing giant's external service providers. According to a data breach notification filed with the California Attorney General's office on November 10, an unauthorized party compromised internal credentials belonging...