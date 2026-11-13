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Spelman students demand action on sexual violence concerns
By Adrianne Murchison,10 days ago
For survivors of sexual assault, the trauma can be compounded by another painful experience: struggling to be believed. That concern is fueling renewed scrutiny of Spelman College as current and former students raise concerns about what they describe as a culture of sexual violence within the Atlanta University Center and an inadequate response from Spelman’s administration.