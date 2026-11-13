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New affordable housing community in Tigard includes homes and services for people exiting homelessness
8 days ago
Housing paired with rent assistance and comprehensive support services is a proven strategy for solving many individuals’ chronic homelessness. Recent reports have found that here in Oregon, the model is working: Up to 92% of residents remain stably housed 12 months after placement. Local elected leaders joined the nonprofit...