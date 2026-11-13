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BREAKING NEWS: NWS AND FAA SYSTEM OUTAGES RAISE CONCERNS
11 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: NATIONWIDE FAA GROUND STOP AND NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OUTAGE DISRUPT CRITICAL U.S. SYSTEMS. ⚠️ Two major federal agencies are experiencing significant disruptions today, raising concerns about aviation safety, weather communications, and the nation’s critical infrastructure. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop...
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