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Attorney explains whether family could seek compensation after OHP uses excavator to remove suspect from home
By Addie Crawford,11 days ago
GRADY COUNTY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers used an excavator to dismantle about 90% of a home in Garvin County while trying to take Michael Garrett into custody. Garrett had barricaded himself inside the house after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers earlier in the week. OHP said...