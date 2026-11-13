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Las Vegas Raiders-Seattle Seahawks FEED Topic: Monitoring Fernando Mendoza’s 1st start
By Matt Holder,11 days ago
The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here, but it couldn’t have come against a much tougher defense. While Kirk Cousins exceeded expectations as the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback, getting the team to a 4-5 record and in the playoff mix at the halfway point of the season, Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks will be the official start of the Fernando Mendoza era in Las Vegas.