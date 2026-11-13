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Hofstra's Kipkosgei Earns Second Straight Trip To NCAA Cross Country Championship With Northeast Region Title
By Rob Washburn,10 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (November 13, 2026) – Hofstra sophomore Freddie Kipkosgei went back-to-back as the individual champion at the NCAA Cross Country Northeast Regionals on Friday, earning a spot in the NCAA Cross Country Championship for the second year in a row. Kipkosgei completed the 10K course at Bethpage State...